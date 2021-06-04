Birmingham-Based Communications Leader Has Career Journey Documented In College Textbook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilbron, Inc. — a Birmingham-based communications agency — literally makes history. The company's founder, Brandon Wilson, APR, has his career journey documented in the introduction to public relations college textbook, PR Principles: Current. Proven. Practical.

Wilson is one of the first Blacks in America to serve as president of Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) chapter, and is the first Black man to earn his accreditation in public relations in the state of Alabama. His journey as an agency founder and industry trailblazer is the subject of the textbook's history chapter.

"It's always an honor to have your handiwork recognized. However, it is especially remarkable to be lifted up in a college textbook. It is my hope that having my career journey included in PR Principles: Current. Proven. Practical. serves as a source of inspiration for any student that's thinking twice about the odds that they will face along their career journey," said Wilson, chairman, president and CEO, Wilbron, Inc.

PR Principles: Current. Proven. Practical. is co-authored by Alisa Agozzino, Ph.D., APR, and Jamie Ward, Ph.D.

Agozzino is an associate professor of public relations at Ohio Northern University, and Ward is an associate professor of public relations at Eastern Michigan University. The textbook is published by Stukent, a leading digital courseware provider that's used by more than 5,000 instructors in more than 56 countries.

"Brandon's career journey is inspiring in that his pursuit to become an industry leader established a history that our students can benefit from today. From being an industry first, to leading an amazing communications agency, Brandon has the kind of professional story that needs to be told more," said Agozzino, National PRSSA Faculty Adviser, associate professor of public relations at Ohio Northern University.

"Brandon is so honest and transparent. I'm so happy his inspiring story is being shared with so many," said Agozzino.

Students and professors have early and positive reviews of the new textbook, and Brandon Wilson's inclusion.

"[Brandon's description of the public relations accreditation process detailed in the textbook] made me smile because folks who've been through the accreditation process will relate. Love how this e-textbook features current examples and real people that students can follow on social media," said Sharee Broussard, Ph.D., APR, former public relations professor at Belmont University.

About Wilbron

Founded in 2006 as a higher education think tank, Wilbron has deep roots in education. As a communications consultancy, they have impacted the campus life and leadership at more than 100 colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada. In 2009, Wilbron opened its roster to other industries and, in doing so, they've taken its mission of For Good to the global stage. FOR GOOD is a guide star for the company that impacts every decision the agency makes. Their mission helps them to focus solely on projects that advance good business practices, while simultaneously positively impacting communities and the lives of ordinary people. Wilbron's work currently touches some of the most influential brands in the world, including Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Apollo Global Management and many others. Learn more at wilbron.com.

