BIRTHING JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY EXAMINES SYSTEMIC RACISM AND IDENTIFIES SOLUTIONS TO ADDRESS THE SHOCKING INFANT AND MATERNAL MORTALITY RATES IN THE U.S.

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black women in the U.S. are 3 to 4x more likely to die from pregnancy related causes than White women and Black infants are 2x more likely to die in their first year than White infants. America's medical establishment has turned giving birth into a battlefield for Black women and their babies, but activists are changing those negative outcomes. "Birthing Justice" goes behind the statistics and beyond the grief to amplify how Black women are taking control of their lives and transforming the birth experience to one of resilience and joy. An excerpt from the documentary will be screened as part of Black Maternal Health Week on Thursday, April 14th at 2pm ET/11am PT by the National Birth Equity Collaboration. View here. This documentary is produced by Women in the Room Productions.

"Birthing Justice places Black women at the center of the fight to fix a broken system."

Denise Pines, Co-Founder, Women in the Room Productions, says "Birthing Justice places Black women at the center of the fight to fix a broken system. In this documentary we examine the structures and systems that determine these mortality rates as well as the progress being made by health initiatives, dedicated practitioners and best practices. Our goal is to see the solutions presented in this documentary replicated nationally."

One major factor now recognized by experts is the impact of systemic racism and stress on Black women, negatively affecting their birth outcomes. "The key to solving this problem is complex, but a path exists," says Jacoba Atlas, Co-Executive Producer. Director Monique N. Matthews says, "Black women need to be heard, respected that they understand their own bodies and believed by medical professionals who serve them."

Birthing Justice is scheduled to be released in Fall, 2022. For more information on Birthing Justice visit www.birthingjustice.com. The documentary is produced by Women in the Room Productions, a comprehensive media company that drives social impact for women and persons of color through storytelling and community. For media interviews, contact Ginger Campbell (323) 933-2505 ginger@snap-productions.com.

Support for the film provided by the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, Missouri Foundation for Health, Meadow Fund, The California Endowment and others.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birthing-justice-documentary-examines-systemic-racism-and-identifies-solutions-to-address-the-shocking-infant-and-maternal-mortality-rates-in-the-us-301525557.html

SOURCE Women in the Room Productions