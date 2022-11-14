BISSELL Eases Holiday Stress and Mess for Rescue Pet Parents by Giving Away Most Powerful Portable Deep Cleaner

Enter the Gotcha Day Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win one of 300 BISSELL® Little Green® Pet Pro Portable Deep Cleaners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, BISSELL is saying thank you to those who have given a pet a loving home by giving away 300 of its most powerful portable carpet cleaners from the TikTok-famous Little Green® family of products, the Little Green® Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner, via the Gotcha Day Sweepstakes. Those who have adopted a pet can enter the sweepstakes on Instagram beginning November 14 through December 11 – which marks the end of the final BISSELL Pet Foundation® "Empty the Shelters" event of the year – for a chance to win.

To enter the sweepstakes, just post a photo or video of your adopted pet on Instagram1 using the hashtag #GotchaDaySweepstakes and follow and mention @BISSELLclean. For more information and full rules, visit http://www.bissell.com/gotcha-day-sweeps-rules.html.

Dedicated to helping people and pets share happy and healthy homes, BISSELL is launching this sweepstakes to not only give back to those supporting the company's mission, but to also help ease the holiday season cleaning stress for pet parents. With the help of the Little Green® Pet Pro – which powerfully combines superior suction, scrubbing action and specially formulated cleaning solution to remove spots, stubborn stains and embedded dirt, you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying loved ones this season.

"As experts in cleaning, we know messes are inevitable – especially for pet parents and busy households during the holidays," said Theresa Junkunc, director, brand and content strategy at BISSELL. "This sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you to those who have given pets a loving home, while also making this busy and festive time of year a little easier (and cleaner) for pet parents."

The Little Green® family of products – which also includes Little Green® and Little Green® ProHeat® – are great for pet parents and non-pet parents alike hosting holiday gatherings or in search of a gift for someone on their list. If you're purchasing one for yourself or a loved one, you can also feel good about it, as every purchase of a BISSELL® product saves pets through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help end pet homelessness. The foundation's "Empty the Shelters" events, which began in 2016, have helped find homes for more than 146,000 pets at over 540 shelters in the U.S. and Canada, and has provided more than $7.6 million in direct funding to shelter partners to support pet adoptions.

About BISSELL

BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL® is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps save homeless pets in need. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

1 This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Instagram, Inc.

