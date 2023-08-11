|
11.08.2023 12:00:00
BIT Mining Limited to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 18, 2023
AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Friday, August 18, 2023.
About BIT Mining Limited
BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and mining machine manufacturing. The Company owns the world's top blockchain browser BTC.com and the comprehensive mining pool business operated under BTC.com, providing multi-currency mining services including BTC, ETC and LTC. The Company also owns a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, enabling the Company's self-efficiency through vertical integration with its supply chain.
Safe Harbor Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
For more information:
BIT Mining Limited
ir@btcm.group
ir.btcm.group
www.btcm.group
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: BITMining@thepiacentegroup.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-mining-limited-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-18-2023-301898635.html
SOURCE BIT Mining Limited
