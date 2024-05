Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Make a Massive Recovery on Friday

After a week of lower trends, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) jumped in trading on Friday morning.As of 3 p.m. ET, Bitcoin was up 4.1% versus yesterday's stock market close, Ethereum had risen 2.6%, and Dogecoin was up 5.6%. And they all moved based on the same piece of information.Crypto values jumped the moment the U.S. Labor Department released April 2024 jobs data. The U.S. added 175,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.9%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel