Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Recover in Quick Reversal

The yen -induced route in the crypto markets on Monday didn't last long. On Tuesday, major cryptocurrencies' value jumped, although not back to their levels early in the weekend.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 7.4% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT; Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 6.4%; and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 5.3%. This mirrored an improvement in the stock market, continuing a correlation between stocks and cryptocurrencies on high-volatility days.Yesterday's move was driven by an unwinding of the yen carry trade, a leveraged bet on currencies and interest rates. But the fallout can involve unrelated assets like cryptocurrencies as the trade unwinds. That's why the market crashed yesterday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool