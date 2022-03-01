|
01.03.2022 19:03:49
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Surge Today as Russia Looks to Crypto
It's been a wild and wacky day in the crypto world. As of Tuesday morning, most cryptocurrencies were up for the trailing 24-hour period, with top tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) each surging at some points by double-digit percentages. While those tokens have given up some of their gains, as of 11:15 a.m. ET, Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin were still higher by 7%, 5.1%, and 3.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.Much of this has to do with news that cryptocurrencies are facilitating a surge in capital out of Russia. Data released Monday highlights impressive surges in trading pairs, with volumes in the Bitcoin-ruble trading pair spiking in incredible fashion. Investors appear to be taking the view that Russians and Russian institutions may make significantly more use of mega-cap cryptocurrencies as their nation's financial system reels from sanctions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
