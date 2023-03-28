|
28.03.2023 12:00:00
Bitcoin and Shiba Inu Are Beating the Nasdaq 100 in 2023, but Will That Continue?
Investors often watch the Nasdaq 100 stock market index as a measure of the technology sector's performance. After it plunged by 33% last year, it's off to a more positive start to 2023, up 17% so far.Cryptocurrencies followed a similar trajectory in 2022, with the total value of all tokens collapsing from a value of $2.2 trillion to just $800 billion. But cryptocurrencies, too, have ticked higher this year. Investors are starting to buy riskier assets as they speculate that the pressures on the economy caused by high inflation and rising interest rates might finally be easing. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the industry's leading token, has surged by more than 60% in 2023. And the popular meme-token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) -- which delivered one of the greatest returns in financial market history in 2021 -- has gained 30%. Both are crushing the return of the Nasdaq 100, but are those runs likely to continue?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!