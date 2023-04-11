Bitcoin Builders Conference Announces Key Speakers and Agenda for First-ever Bitcoin Layer 2 Event, Coming to Miami May 17

The one-day developer conference immediately precedes Bitcoin 2023 and features Bitcoin builders as well as speakers from Rootstock, Stanford University, Princeton, Casa, Luxor, Hiro, and more.

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Builders ( www.BitcoinBuildersConf.com ), the first-ever event focused on Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystems dedicated to supporting and showcasing Bitcoin innovation, today announced its initial list of speakers and agenda for the all-day event taking place at Ice Palace Studios in downtown Miami on May 17.

The Bitcoin Builders agenda includes workshops, demos, keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking opportunities with some of the greatest minds working across Bitcoin ecosystems. The conference is also partnering with pleb.fi to organize a two-day developer hackathon preceding the main event. The program will feature thoughtful discussions around Bitcoin L2 ecosystems, ordinals, infrastructure, rollups, wallets, DeFi, core development, developer tools, and more.

Bitcoin Builders will bring together leading developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and other experts to explore the emerging world of building on Bitcoin and the tools needed to do so.

Featured speakers and moderators include:

Jameson Lopp , Co-Founder & CTO of Casa

, Co-Founder & CTO of Casa Sergio Demian Lerner , Co-Founder & Chief Scientist at IOV Labs

, Co-Founder & Chief Scientist at IOV Labs John Light , Bitcoin Researcher & Product at Sovryn

, Researcher & Product at Sovryn Dan Held , Bitcoin Educator, Author and Bitcoin Evangelist

, Educator, Author and Evangelist Aubrey Strobel , Host of the Aubservation Podcast

, Host of the Aubservation Podcast ZK_Shark , Founder of DeGods

, Founder of DeGods Nick Hansen , Co-Founder & CEO of Luxor

, Co-Founder & CEO of Luxor David Tse , Professor at Stanford University School of Engineering

, Professor at School of Engineering Diego Ferrer , Rollkit Developer at Sovereign Rollups and Solutions Engineer at Celestia

, Rollkit Developer at Sovereign Rollups and Solutions Engineer at Celestia Rachel Wolfson , Reporter & Host of the Crypto Deep Dive Podcast

, Reporter & Host of the Deep Dive Podcast Nic Carter , Partner at Castle Island Ventures

, Partner at Castle Island Ventures Diwaker Gupta , CTO at Hiro

, CTO at Hiro JP Singh, Director of Princeton DeCenter

, Co-Founder & Chief Scientist at IOV Labs Simanta Gautam , Co-Founder of Alpen Labs and MIT Alum

, Co-Founder of Alpen Labs and MIT Alum Nat Brunell ,Anchor & Managing Editor of Hard Money Show, Host & Creator of Coin Stories Podcast

,Anchor & Managing Editor of Hard Money Show, Host & Creator of Coin Stories Podcast Peter Yinusa , Lead Q&A Engineer at Metamask

, Lead Q&A Engineer at Metamask Nathan Crooks , East Coast Managing Editor at The Block

The initial agenda for the event is also available, subject to change. The event will feature a mainstage (Mainnet) and technical track stage (Devnet). On the Mainnet stage, sessions will include:

● Meet the Bitcoin Layers

Layers ● Bitcoin DeFi's First Billion Users: A Roadmap

DeFi's First Billion Users: A Roadmap ● Scaling BTC: Rollups, ZKproofs, and more

● The Extraordinary Power of Ordinals

● The Future of Bitcoin Wallets

Wallets ● Betting on Bitcoin : Investor Chat

: Investor Chat ● Building on Bitcoin : A Rundown of Products Improving the Developer Experience

: A Rundown of Products Improving the Developer Experience ● What Comes After Taproot?

● Bitcoin NFTs and Ordinals: Lessons Learned

Devnet stage sessions will include:

Getting Started with Bitcoin Core Development

Core Development sBTC Technical Dive

Rootstock: Navigating How to Build on EVM

Design with the End User in Mind: Building Great User Experiences

Ordinals Technical Session

Overcoming the Complexities of a Crypto Wallet

Wallet Pulling Data From the Bitcoin Chain

Chain Navigating BTC Forks

For the full list of speakers, the agenda, and to purchase tickets, visit www.BitcoinBuildersConf.com . Use discount code BTCBUILDER at checkout for a 10% discount on all tickets purchased before May 1, 2023.

About Bitcoin Builders

Bitcoin builders, Layer 2 ecosystem leaders, ordinals innovators, and more are coming together on May 17, 2023 for the first-ever Bitcoin Builders Conference. This Bitcoin layer 2 ecosystem event will feature hands-on workshops, panel discussions with engineering leaders, and insightful industry keynotes for developers and innovators. The conference will also present the opportunity to test drive the latest development tools for Bitcoin. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bitcoinbuildersconf.com

