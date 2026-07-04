Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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04.07.2026 14:04:00
Bitcoin Crashed 20% Over the Last 30 Days. Here's What History Says Comes Next.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is struggling to stay above the psychologically important $60,000 level, and it's down 20% from its May 30 high. Also in late May, its biggest corporate holder, Strategy, made its first sale of the coin since 2022, and, in the same period, the macro backdrop has soured further, adding salt to the wound of a difficult crypto bear market.Is there any relief in sight over the next few months, or is more pain on the way? Let's look at the historical performance data to see what it reveals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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