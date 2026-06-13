Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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13.06.2026 11:26:00
Bitcoin ETF Outflows Are Now at Record Levels. Time to Panic, or Time to Buy the Dip?
When $4.4 billion walks out the door in just a couple of weeks, it's natural to feel a twinge of anxiety. U.S. spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) just recorded a deluge of net outflows from May 15 through June 3, the longest streak since their January 2024 launch.The price of the coin is down 21% in the last 30 days alone, and now there's a sense of skittishness (if not early-stage panic) in the air. But why are investors selling the coin right now, and is this dip worth buying?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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