Bitcoin ETFs Are Here. Which One Should You Buy, If Any of Them?

It was more than a decade in the making, but spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs are here .The SEC approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETF applications on Jan. 10 after the market closed, kicking off fierce competition for investor funds. Many of the issuers providing the ETFs are waiving their fees for a certain period to attract more investors up front. Still, with a wide array of options, investors need to know what's available and which of the new Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) they should buy, if any.Here's what investors need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel