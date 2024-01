Bitcoin ETFs Are Here. Why You Should Buy and Hold Long Term

On Jan. 10, the SEC finally approved the first-ever spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For good reason, they have been called the most important new product Wall Street has created in nearly 30 years. That's because these ETFs make the process of buying and selling Bitcoin so simple that practically anyone can do it.As a result, the new Bitcoin ETFs could change the world of crypto investing forever. But there's one thing that they will not change: The need for a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy when investing in Bitcoin.While there are undoubtedly some investors who will actively trade these ETFs, or who will use them as part of sophisticated portfolio hedging strategies, they are designed primarily for only one purpose: To get passive exposure to the long-run price potential of Bitcoin.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel