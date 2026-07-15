Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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15.07.2026 11:40:00
Bitcoin ETFs Are Seeing Massive Outflows, but the Price of HYPE Keeps Rising. Here's Why I'm Bullish on Hyperliquid.
One of the biggest success stories in the crypto market in 2026 has been Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), which now ranks among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world according to market cap. For the year, Hyperliquid is up a resounding 150%.What makes Hyperliquid's performance all the more impressive is that Bitcoin is down 30% for the year. As a result, money is flowing out of the Bitcoin ETFs at a rapid rate.Typically, Bitcoin leads the market higher or lower, so it's difficult for any cryptocurrency to rally when Bitcoin is in decline. So what has been the key to Hyperliquid's success?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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