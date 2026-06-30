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30.06.2026 23:57:00

Bitcoin ETFs were supposed to make selloffs less painful. That theory is being put to the test.

Crypto investors had hoped that increased institutional adoption and a crypto-friendly administration could help the largest cryptocurrency avoid the painful cycles it once experienced.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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