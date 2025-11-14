:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.11.2025 11:49:00
Bitcoin Falls 10% After Federal Reserve Rate Cut -- Should Investors Be Concerned?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) usually rises when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. For example, three quick announcements lowered Fed rates from 5.33% to 4.33% in the fall of 2024 and Bitcoin gained approximately 72% in that three-month period.But the latest rate cut kicked off the opposite cryptocurrency reaction. The Fed lowered long-term rates by 0.25% on October 29 and Bitcoin dropped 4% the next day. And the pain has continued. As of this writing on November 12, Bitcoin is down to $101,667 per coin -- 10% below its price before the rate cut.Is this price drop just another squiggle on Bitcoin's volatile price chart, or is it the start of a darker downtrend? Let's look at the evidence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
