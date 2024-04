Bitcoin Halving Ahead: 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

The upcoming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving is one of the most anticipated events of the year for crypto investors -- and for good reason. Past halving cycles have led to stratospheric gains for Bitcoin, as well as new all-time highs. So naturally, all eyes are on Bitcoin right now .But another interesting phenomenon occurs after the halving as well: Top altcoins tend to see a huge spike in market cap as they follow Bitcoin higher. And in fact, some of these coins actually outperform Bitcoin in the 12-month period after the halving.With that in mind, here are three cryptocurrencies that have the potential to soar higher in 2024 and into 2025.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel