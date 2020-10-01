Bitcoin IRA™ Survey Shows More Bullish Long-Term Investor Sentiment Today Than In June

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today released results of a follow up survey analyzing buyer sentiment among crypto investors during the pandemic.

The same survey was sent to cryptocurrency investors in June 2020 and September 2020 to see how investor sentiment for crypto assets may have changed during that time period. The results show that investors are much more interested in owning cryptocurrencies for long-term holding, likely due to concerns over high-inflation of fiat currencies and excessive global debt caused by the pandemic. Other assets that are uncorrelated to the US dollar such as gold and silver also showed increasing interest by investors. And interest in earning a yield while holding crypto assets was also increasing significantly, most notably with "staking," a process where individuals can earn a yield on their existing assets by verifying blockchain transactions.

Key takeaways:

Investors looking to buy and hold cryptocurrencies "long-term" instead of trading shorter-term increased by nearly 20% since the June survey (57% in June, 68% in September).

instead of trading shorter-term since the June survey (57% in June, 68% in September). 40% more respondents answered that they believe Bitcoin's price will remain between $10,000 to $15,000 at the end of the year (49% of all respondents in September expected this range).

(49% of all respondents in September expected this range). Respondents interested in investing in gold or silver increased 12% since June (47% in June, 53% in September).

since June (47% in June, 53% in September). Respondents looking to earn interest on their crypto holdings (either from staking or lending) increased from 53% to 60%. The majority of this new interest was focused on staking as it jumped 30% from our previous survey in June (27% in June, 35% in September).

to 60%. The majority of this new interest was focused on staking as it jumped 30% from our previous survey in June (27% in June, 35% in September). Chainlink still remains the crypto with the greatest investment interest (outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum) capturing nearly 35% of all respondents

Results for the latest September survey are available here.

Methodology

The same survey was sent to a randomized group of consumers interested in investing in cryptocurrencies on June 18, 2020 and September 24, 2020. The number of respondents that completed the survey in June and September was 317 and 471, respectively. Individual respondents may have differed across both surveys.

