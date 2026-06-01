Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
01.06.2026 12:24:00
Bitcoin Is Down 41% From Its All-Time High: What History Says Happens Next
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains one of the most polarizing assets in all of markets, with strong supporters and even stronger opponents. And it continues to take investors on a wild ride.The top cryptocurrency trades 41% below its all-time high from October last year (as of May 29). While the past eight or so months have been disappointing for the bulls, the current bear market is nothing new. The past might provide clues as to what's to come. Here's what Bitcoin's history suggests will happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!