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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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17.03.2026 14:25:00
Bitcoin Is Down 42%. Here Are 3 Reasons Why It's a No-Brainer Buy in March.
Since hitting an all-time high price of $126,198.07 on Oct. 6, 2025, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has entered a bear market. It's trading 42% off that record (as of March 12). No one knows for certain what's causing the recent drawdown, but it could be due to profit-taking measures from long-term holders adding selling pressure to the market.Nonetheless, now is not the time to panic. Instead, investors must sharpen their focus on the variables that matter most. Here are three persuasive reasons why this beaten-down cryptocurrency is a no-brainer buy in March.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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