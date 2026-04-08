Time Aktie

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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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08.04.2026 14:28:00

Bitcoin Is Down 45% From Its All-Time High -- Here's What History Says Happens Next

The first thing that you need to know about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is that it's highly cyclical. The world's top cryptocurrency typically follows a four-year cycle of boom-or-bust, with three very good years followed by one very bad year. That means that Bitcoin's long march upward to its current price of $67,000 has never been straight up.Bitcoin may be down 45% from its all-time high of $126,000 in October, but there's nothing particularly out of the ordinary about this. Previous drawdowns have been even more extreme. If history is any guide, Bitcoin will soon recover and continue its inexorable march upward.Understandably, investors new to crypto who bought Bitcoin at its peak last year might think that the crypto market has pulled a fast one on them. After all, Bitcoin doubled in value in both 2023 and 2024, and 2025 was looking like another year of triple-digit returns for Bitcoin. So Bitcoin losing nearly half of its value in the span of mere months certainly comes as a nasty surprise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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