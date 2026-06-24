Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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24.06.2026 11:38:00
Bitcoin Is Down 48% From Its All-Time High. Here's What History Says Happens Next
The first thing you need to know about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is that it has a long track record of bouncing back from adversity. That's why Bitcoin's current 48% plunge from its all-time high of $126,000 doesn't worry me as much as it does some crypto investors.In fact, if history is any guide, Bitcoin could be about to go on another of its record-setting runs as early as 2027. The historical evidence is just too overwhelming to ignore.Long-time crypto investors understand that Bitcoin is highly cyclical, typically trading in four-year cycles of boom and bust. There are typically three very good years, followed by a stomach-churning market crash in the fourth year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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