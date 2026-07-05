Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
05.07.2026 22:30:00
Bitcoin Is Down 53%. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Not all that long ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had the wind in its sails. The cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $126,210 in October of last year, but has since plunged 53%.There isn't one simple answer for the sell-off, but what's clear is that investors have headed for the exits, in search of better places to put their money. The big question is whether Bitcoin will follow its past pattern of mass sell-offs, only to regain ground and surpass previous highs.Here's what's happening with Bitcoin and why it might be a good time to start a small position, if you're willing to ride out more volatility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!