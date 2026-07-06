Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
06.07.2026 12:02:00
Bitcoin Is Down 54% From Its All-Time High. Here's What History Says Happens Next
If you're a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor, it's fully understandable if you're getting nervous right now. Bitcoin is now down a whopping 54% from its all-time high of $126,000, and could be headed even lower.But zoom out and take the big-picture view. Bitcoin is a classic boom-or-bust asset and is currently going through the inevitable "bust" phase of its four-year cycle. That means a recovery could be right around the corner. The historical data is just impossible to ignore.Take, for example, what happened during the previous four-year Bitcoin cycle. In late 2020, Bitcoin had just hit a then-all-time high of $69,000, and everyone wanted a piece of it for their portfolio. The sky seemed to be the limit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!