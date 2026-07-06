Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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06.07.2026 12:02:00

Bitcoin Is Down 54% From Its All-Time High. Here's What History Says Happens Next

If you're a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor, it's fully understandable if you're getting nervous right now. Bitcoin is now down a whopping 54% from its all-time high of $126,000, and could be headed even lower.But zoom out and take the big-picture view. Bitcoin is a classic boom-or-bust asset and is currently going through the inevitable "bust" phase of its four-year cycle. That means a recovery could be right around the corner. The historical data is just impossible to ignore.Take, for example, what happened during the previous four-year Bitcoin cycle. In late 2020, Bitcoin had just hit a then-all-time high of $69,000, and everyone wanted a piece of it for their portfolio. The sky seemed to be the limit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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