18.04.2023 13:30:00
Bitcoin Is Easily the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now, but Keep Your Eye on This One Issue
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) seems unstoppable right now, after breaking through the $30,000 price point. The world's most popular crypto really appears to be separating from the pack, and is now up 85% for the year. Regulators seem like they're willing to leave it alone and the Federal Reserve looks like it might be finished tightening. All are very good reasons Bitcoin sentiment right now is overwhelmingly bullish.However, there is one issue that has been dogging Bitcoin for years, and that's the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. Increasingly, Bitcoin is being included as part of the global climate change agenda, and that is going to impact not just how investors perceive it, but also how regulators around the world view it.Over the past 12 months, the case against Bitcoin on purely environmental and climate change grounds has been ramping up. In September 2022, the White House put out an official report detailing the energy consumption of different cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin figured prominently in the report. While modern proof-of-stake blockchains are remarkably energy-efficient, older proof-of-work blockchains such as Bitcoin are not.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
