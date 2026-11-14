Strategy Aktie

Strategy ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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14.11.2026 18:11:00

Bitcoin Is Slumping, but Michael Saylor Says Strategy Can Create $10 Billion to $30 Billion in "Digital Credit"

Michael Saylor used Strategy's (NASDAQ: MSTR) third-quarter earnings call to argue that the company no longer needs the two things that powered its growth for years. Saylor said that the balance sheet could support creating between $10 billion and $30 billion of what he calls "digital credit." He added that this financing move would not require Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices to rise or another common-stock sale.

Saylor's timing is notable. Bitcoin traded near $68,500 on Nov. 12, down about 18% over the past month, and Strategy's stock fell roughly 28% over the same period. Both have dropped even deeper over the last year.

Strategy sorts its financing into three layers. Digital capital is Bitcoin itself. Digital equity is MSTR common stock. Digital credit is perpetual preferred stock. The label is new, but the product is still stock, so the claim covers common shares only. Preferred issuance remains the funding mechanism.

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