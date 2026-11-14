Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
14.11.2026 18:11:00
Bitcoin Is Slumping, but Michael Saylor Says Strategy Can Create $10 Billion to $30 Billion in "Digital Credit"
Michael Saylor used Strategy's (NASDAQ: MSTR) third-quarter earnings call to argue that the company no longer needs the two things that powered its growth for years. Saylor said that the balance sheet could support creating between $10 billion and $30 billion of what he calls "digital credit." He added that this financing move would not require Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices to rise or another common-stock sale.
Saylor's timing is notable. Bitcoin traded near $68,500 on Nov. 12, down about 18% over the past month, and Strategy's stock fell roughly 28% over the same period. Both have dropped even deeper over the last year.
Strategy sorts its financing into three layers. Digital capital is Bitcoin itself. Digital equity is MSTR common stock. Digital credit is perpetual preferred stock. The label is new, but the product is still stock, so the claim covers common shares only. Preferred issuance remains the funding mechanism.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
12.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Handelsende zurück (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.26
|CVS break-up shows how M&A-first strategy is not the healthiest option (Financial Times)
|
09.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|101,34
|-2,31%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.