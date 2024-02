Bitcoin Is Worth a Trillion Dollars Again. Here Are 4 Different Ways to Invest in the Largest Cryptocurrency.

The crypto winter seems to be thawing. As a result, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just rose above $50,000 per token and a trillion-dollar market cap for the first time since early December 2021.The leading cryptocurrency's last visit in the trillion-dollar territory didn't last long, forming the peak of a temporary bull market. Things should be different this time, with another halving of miner rewards coming up soon amid rising respect from institutional investors.Let's say you're looking to dip your first toe in the encrypted waters of digital assets and Bitcoin is the only name on your wish list. There are many ways to approach that first crypto investment, and each option could be the best idea for some people but completely wrong for others.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel