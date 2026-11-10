Something Holdings Aktie

Something Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: JP3322960000

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10.11.2026 16:30:00

Bitcoin Just Did Something Completely Unexpected. History Says This Will Happen Next.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) briefly dipped below $77,000, primarily on fears of a political blue wave washing across the crypto industry. Many expected Bitcoin to fall further, with some even predicting a drop below the $60,000 price level before the end of the year.

But something entirely unexpected happened. Bitcoin immediately rallied to the $80,000 price level, even with the Democrats now controlling both the House and Senate. If history is any guide, that augurs well for Bitcoin headed into 2027. In fact, Bitcoin's chances of reclaiming the $100,000 price level next year could be far better than many people think.

Historically speaking, midterm elections have never been kind to Bitcoin. Based on data from 2014, 2018, and 2022, many expected Bitcoin to see a steep pullback in price. Moreover, data also shows that Bitcoin tends to underperform the broader stock market in the aftermath of midterm elections.

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