Bitcoin Just Did Something It Has Only Done 3 Times Before. The Cryptocurrency Usually Does This Next.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) soared 140% over the past year as economic resilience drew investors back to risk assets. Other factors also contributed to that price appreciation, especially the excitement surrounding spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the halving of Bitcoin block subsidies.To elaborate, Bitcoin supply is capped at 21 million coins, and that supply limit is enforced by the periodic halving of block subsidies. The first three halving events occurred in 2012, 2016, and 2020, and the most recent one took place on April 19, 2024. But investors have been amped up for months because Bitcoin has consistently skyrocketed during the four-year period following halving events.