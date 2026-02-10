NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.02.2026 12:33:00
Bitcoin Just Dropped 45%: Here's What I'd Do With $500 Right Now
These are nervous times for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down a staggering 45% from its all-time high of $126,000 just a few months ago. It's now trading for just $70,000, and some think it might fall all the way to $50,000.It's a stunning, epic collapse. But it's also nothing new for longtime Bitcoin investors. After every collapse, Bitcoin goes on to set a new all-time high. And that's what I think will happen this time as well. With that in mind, here are two ways to put $500 to work right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
