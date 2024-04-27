|
27.04.2024 10:40:00
Bitcoin Just Halved Its Mining Reward. Here's Why I'm Buying Now
On the evening of April 19, the much-anticipated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving finally took place. Crypto investors around the world celebrated, and for good reason. There have been three previous halving events, and each one has resulted in a new bull market cycle for Bitcoin.So is the halving going to send the price of Bitcoin soaring again this year? I think so, and here's why.Many investors may not realize this, but Bitcoin was actually created as a backlash to the financial crisis of 2008. Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, blamed irresponsible fiscal and monetary policy for the crisis, and sought to create a new type of digital asset that would be "sound money."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!