Bitcoin Just Halved Its Mining Reward. Here's Why I'm Buying Now

On the evening of April 19, the much-anticipated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving finally took place. Crypto investors around the world celebrated, and for good reason. There have been three previous halving events, and each one has resulted in a new bull market cycle for Bitcoin.So is the halving going to send the price of Bitcoin soaring again this year? I think so, and here's why.Many investors may not realize this, but Bitcoin was actually created as a backlash to the financial crisis of 2008. Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, blamed irresponsible fiscal and monetary policy for the crisis, and sought to create a new type of digital asset that would be "sound money."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel