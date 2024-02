Bitcoin Just Hit $50,000 for the First Time Since December 2021. Where Does It Go From Here?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is now trading above $50,000 for the first time since December 2021. That's a huge milestone for the world's most popular cryptocurrency, and the best sign to date that Bitcoin is finally back after a long, painful crypto winter.The big question is just how much higher Bitcoin can go this year. While the new consensus seems to be that it is headed higher, there are several scenarios for how it might play out. Let's take a closer look.While it's certainly impressive that Bitcoin just broke through the $50,000 level, this is exactly what was supposed to happen when the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January. The arrival of a new Bitcoin investment product with the blessing of government regulators meant a huge influx of funds from investors, and all of that new money was bound to push up the price of the crypto sooner or later.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel