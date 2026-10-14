Bitcoin Just Posted Its Best Q3 Since 2017. If History Is Any Guide, Here's What Comes Next for Bitcoin.

If you're a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what the next 12 months will bring. The cryptocurrency just turned in its best Q3 since 2017 (when it gained 80% in that quarter), and finally seems to have regained its mojo.

If history is any guide, Bitcoin could be setting up for a spectacular rally next year.

Looking back at the historical data, the third quarter has gained the reputation for being the worst quarter of the year for Bitcoin. That's based on data going all the way back to 2013. On average, it gained slightly less than 9% in Q3s.

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