Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine to Launch in Partnership with White Rock Management and BTC Inc

Pioneering Cryptocurrency Media OutletExpands Coverage for a Ukrainian Audience

ZUG, Switzerland, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rock Management ("White Rock" or the "Company"), a global digital asset mining company, today announced it will publish Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine in partnership with bitcoin media company BTC Inc.

Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine will include original news articles written for a Ukrainian audience, along with global Bitcoin Magazine content translated into Ukrainian.

"It is essential for Ukrainians to know how bitcoin can be used to provide stability in times of crisis. Our partnership with BTC Inc to publish Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal," said Serhiy Tron, Founder of White Rock Management and a citizen of Ukraine.

Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine will begin with the launch of a new educational email series, written in Ukrainian and designed to teach Ukraine citizens about the benefits of bitcoin as a savings and wealth preservation tool. The program is modeled after Bitcoin Magazine's popular "21 Days" educational material, and Ukrainians who complete the email course and a subsequent test will be eligible to receive free bitcoin.

"Ukraine is quickly becoming a hotbed for bitcoin adoption, and there's a need for high-quality education about bitcoin. Bitcoin Magazine is in a position to help educate Ukrainians on the technological innovations and core principles that comprise bitcoin, as well as how to use bitcoin in everyday life," stated BTC Inc CEO David Bailey.

White Rock Management served as a lead sponsor of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, in particular the event's popular Mining Stage, where CEO Andy Long participated in a panel discussion on the geopolitical risks of Bitcoin mining.

"Our community will continue to be defined by the positive change bitcoin is making in lives around the world," said Mike Germano, publisher of Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin Magazine's Ukraine publishing efforts will be led by Alyona Nevmerzhytska, former Commercial Director at Kyiv Post, the country's largest English-language daily newspaper.

In the coming months, Bitcoin Magazine is expecting to announce the launch of additional international bureaus, including those with content aimed at growing European markets.

About White Rock Management

White Rock Management is a digital asset mining company focused on building large-scale, renewable energy-powered mining operations throughout the world. White Rock was founded by Serhiy Tron, a Ukrainian entrepreneur and investor active in the Bitcoin, IT, logistics, and energy industries. For more information, visit www.wrm.swiss .

About BTC Inc

BTC Media is a Bitcoin media company that works globally from the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, America's Music City. Here, from their front-row seat in the fast-growing fintech industry, they gather and distribute the information, education, and research that are building the financial systems of the future. Their clients include everyone from tech startups to Fortune 500 financial titans. Like them, they are driven by a vision of money moving faster, cheaper and more conveniently around the globe; of individuals everywhere empowered by financial freedom and security. BTC Media keeps the world informed through products and services that include Bitcoin Magazine, yBitcoin and The Distributed Ledger, the planet's most widely read digital currency publications, along with multimedia educational information and services about financial technology. More information on BTC Media can be found here: https://b.tc/

