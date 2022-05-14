|
14.05.2022 11:53:00
Bitcoin Might Be in the Red, but It Is Turning Green
What if I told you that Christmas lights in the United States use more electricity than Bitcoin mining does? Or what if I told you Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) uses half as much energy as the banking or gold industries?It is also true that Bitcoin mining uses more energy than the entire country of Switzerland. There is no doubt that it is a lot of energy. The discussion here isn't to justify Bitcoin's energy usage. Rather, the aim is to shed light on how Bitcoin will become a green technology and that the recent portrayal of Bitcoin as a waste of energy will become a moot point. Investors should appreciate that when energy usage stops being controversial, Bitcoin's price will no longer be dragged down by environmentalists and politicians alike. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!