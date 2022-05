Bitcoin Might Be in the Red, but It Is Turning Green

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What if I told you that Christmas lights in the United States use more electricity than Bitcoin mining does? Or what if I told you Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) uses half as much energy as the banking or gold industries?It is also true that Bitcoin mining uses more energy than the entire country of Switzerland. There is no doubt that it is a lot of energy. The discussion here isn't to justify Bitcoin's energy usage. Rather, the aim is to shed light on how Bitcoin will become a green technology and that the recent portrayal of Bitcoin as a waste of energy will become a moot point. Investors should appreciate that when energy usage stops being controversial, Bitcoin's price will no longer be dragged down by environmentalists and politicians alike.