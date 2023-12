Bitcoin Miners Tumble on Bitcoin's Late Night Crash

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners thought they were on a bull run, but that ended at about 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night when the price of Bitcoin dropped. After trading above $43,900 late in the day, the value of Bitcoin has dropped to $40,900 as of this writing, and most of that drop happened in a matter of minutes last night. Miners fell across the industry with everyone dropping double digits today. TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) was down as much as 23.5% in trading, Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) dropped 19.7%, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) was down 15.2%, and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) was off 14.5% at its low.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel