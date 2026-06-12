Perpetual LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 872071 / ISIN: AU000000PPT9
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13.06.2026 01:23:00
Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Are Now Available for Trading. Here's What You Need to Know.
For years, crypto's most-used financial derivative was one that American investors technically couldn't access while complying with the law. That changed on May 29, when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the federal derivatives regulator, cleared the first onshore Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) perpetual futures contract.Now, all sorts of different platforms are going to start offering perpetuals to their users. The prediction market Kalshi switched on Bitcoin perpetuals in early June, and Polymarket is preparing a rival product.But something can be legal and popular without being suitable for everyone. So before you try dabbling in perpetual futures, let's learn how "perps" work and why there's more than one way they can make money for a savvy investor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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