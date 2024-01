Bitcoin to $100,000 or Shiba Inu to $0.01: What's More Likely to Happen in 2024?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has risen by around 60% in just the past three months. Hype and excitement ahead of the approval of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has resulted in investors becoming incredibly bullish on crypto of late. At more than $40,000, the digital currency is now trading around the levels it was at two years ago. There's hope that it could hit the $100,000 mark.Another popular coin, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) also has the potential to rise given the overall excitement around crypto these days. In the past, it has been a popular meme coin, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often tweeted about it. Shiba Inu has been rising in value recently, and given its low token price -- around $0.0000096 on Tuesday -- getting to $0.01 would be a massive return for investors.Which scenario looks more probable for 2024: Bitcoin getting to $100,000, or Shiba Inu rising to a value of $0.01?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel