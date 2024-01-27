|
27.01.2024 16:47:00
Bitcoin Under $40,000 Might Be the Best No-Brainer Investment You Make All Year
For months, Wall Street investors had been predicting that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would soar as soon as the SEC finally approved the new spot-price Bitcoin ETFs. But this didn't happen. In fact, quite the opposite. The price of Bitcoin is now down to $40,000, and concerns are growing that it could dip even lower.This is all probably a bit jarring, especially for the first-time crypto investor who expected to become a Bitcoin millionaire overnight. But it's actually part of a pattern we've seen over and over again with Bitcoin, and there's no need to panic now. Let's take a closer look.There's been intense media coverage of the new spot-price Bitcoin ETFs, as well as an exhaustive list of possible reasons the price of Bitcoin has dipped in the aftermath of SEC approval. One possible explanation is related to the concept of tactical asset allocation, which simply refers to the process of reallocating funds among different asset classes to take advantage of short-term market situations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!