Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
12.03.2026 19:15:00
Bitcoin vs. Strategy: What Is the Better Investment for 2026 and Beyond?
Since the first block was mined more than 17 years ago in January 2009, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gone from being essentially worthless to now holding a market cap of $1.4 trillion. As it has evolved to become a globally recognized financial asset, it has crept into the world of traditional capital markets.Here's where Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) enters the picture. The Michael Saylor-led enterprise is pushing the envelope of Bitcoin-backed financial innovation. And it gives investors another level of exposure.Between Bitcoin and Strategy, what is the better investment for 2026 and beyond?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
20:03
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)