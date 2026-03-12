Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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12.03.2026 19:15:00

Bitcoin vs. Strategy: What Is the Better Investment for 2026 and Beyond?

Since the first block was mined more than 17 years ago in January 2009, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gone from being essentially worthless to now holding a market cap of $1.4 trillion. As it has evolved to become a globally recognized financial asset, it has crept into the world of traditional capital markets.Here's where Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) enters the picture. The Michael Saylor-led enterprise is pushing the envelope of Bitcoin-backed financial innovation. And it gives investors another level of exposure.Between Bitcoin and Strategy, what is the better investment for 2026 and beyond?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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