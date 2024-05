Bitcoin's Volatility Is Back. Should Investors Be Worried?

It's been a while since Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tested the will of investors. During the first few months of 2024, the cryptocurrency seemed to only go up, rising from $45,000 to a new all-time high of more than $73,000.But since then, things have taken a turn. Over the last month Bitcoin has remained range-bound in bouncing violently between the $73,000 mark and at one point even sinking to $57,000. With so much turbulence, it's natural to wonder if this volatility is a cause for concern or should be brushed off.While over the long term, it's clear that Bitcoin's volatility is declining, in 2024, and more especially over the last few weeks, Bitcoin experienced increased levels of volatility. While this whipsaw action can test the will of investors, it can't be emphasized enough that even in bull markets, volatile price action is par for the course. By taking a look back at past bull markets we can see just how prevalent this behavior can be.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel