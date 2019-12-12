BitDeer.com Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Big Giveaway

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As BitDeer.com's first-anniversary approaches on Dec. 12, the computing power sharing platform is launching a week-long promotional event with exclusive prizes scheduled for the community to celebrate.

Since its establishment in late 2018, BitDeer.com has gained worldwide recognition for its successes in providing the most reliable and transparent computing power sharing platform on the market. On its first anniversary, the company is launching promotions to give back to its community as part of the celebrations. Starting from Dec. 12 and ending on Dec. 18, BitDeer.com will be giving away exclusive anniversary giveaways and gifts, such as complementary S17 miner day coupons, free electricity coupons, gift cards for multiple ecommerce sites as well as BitDeer.com apparel. Eligibility for this celebration differs from each of the events, but simply signing up to the platform can get users started on their journey with a generous reward.

Looking back over the past 12 months and seeing all of the accomplishments of the company and the awards that have been achieved, it has proven to be a monumental year for BitDeer.com and the world of mining. The company is sharing its harvest to its community as they have always been at the forefront of providing excellent transparent computing power sharing. It has been exactly one year since BitDeer.com launched the English version of its platform, having more than 1.2 million unique visitors from 165 countries worldwide. BitDeer.com has since released versions in other languages, including Spanish and German, covering nine total mainstream languages and reaching more than two million users from across the globe. BitDeer.com was the first to launch a real-time computing power sharing system that garnered major media attention including Cointelegraph and CCN. 2019 saw BitDeer.com pioneering the launch of S17 Mining Plans at the New Age Mining Summit as well as proposing the "Computing Power Sharing Industry Standard Draft." The net mining rewards that BitDeer.com produced for its users exceeded six million yuan ($0.87 million) per day. It also saw five of its mining partners bring a cumulative computing power of more than 3,000 P and has sent more than seven different currencies' computing power to the mining pools.

Currently, there are more than 20 regional and worldwide BitDeer.com agency partners sharing tens of millions in net profit. BitDeer.com also received the "Most Cost-Effective Computing Power Platform" award by Babbitt and won the "Year-End Mining Contribution Award" at the 2019 Future Business Ecolink Conference (FBEC2019) this December as well.

With international industry recognition, immense growth, and support from the community, this marks an incredible first year for the company - yet this is only the beginning.

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

Founded by Celine Lu in December 2018, BitDeer.com currently has millions of customers from 223 countries and regions all over the world and ranks at Top 3 in the cloud mining market share.

