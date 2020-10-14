Bitfinex Lets Users Earn on their Bitcoin with Celsius

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital tokens trading platform, and Celsius Network Limited ("Celsius"), the industry-leading cryptocurrency reward-earning platform, are collaborating to offer customers of the exchange easy access to Celsius's unmatched rates for earning rewards on their crypto holdings.

Together, Bitfinex and Celsius aim to empower the crypto community to stabilize the market by earning passive income simply by holding on to their coins. Bitfinex and Celsius have built an integration that will allow Bitfinex customers to create a wallet with Celsius and manage it through the Bitfinex platform. Through their Celsius account, customers will be able to earn a return of up to 6.2% APY on Bitcoin, while holders of Ethereum will earn a rate of up to 9.65%.

Cryptocurrency is stepping in where traditional banking has failed its customers for years. Today, banks give very little in terms of interest, dropping as low as 0% in 2018 and rarely going above 1%. Yet banks charge customers exorbitant interest rates on credit cards. The average in the US is 24.7% on more than US$1.7 trillion of consumer debt outstanding. Meanwhile, in the UK sub prime lenders levy an APR in excess of 69% on credit cards*. Cryptocurrencies turn traditional banking on its head by eliminating banks as toll collectors and middlemen, and greatly reducing these high fees through decentralization of traditional financial structures that act in the best interests of the depositors.

"We expect this offering to appeal to customers that have bought Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, and who also want to earn on their assets while they hold," said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. "Our collaboration with Celsius forms part of our mission to empower individuals and let them take control of their finances."

"Our integration with Bitfinex extends the mission and focus of both companies to bring the next 100 million people into the crypto community and do it while we do good before we all do well. Celsius's commitment to reward our users with 80% of the value we create is now available to all Bitfinex customers," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius.

Bitfinex users who open a Celsius wallet are free to withdraw their crypto from Celsius at any time, with no lock-in periods and no fees on deposits or withdrawals. Rewards on Celsius are accrued daily, compounded and paid by Celsius at weekly intervals. This provides a major advantage over most reward-generating products which often come with withdrawal restrictions, fees and/or penalties.

*APY = Annual Percentage Yield; APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Rates as of 14/10/2020 and are subject to change.

About Bitfinex

Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Joe Morgan, Senior PR Manager, Bitfinex

joe.morgan@bitfinex.com

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network Limited addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high reward income and low cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of their community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

Media contact:

celsius@dittopr.co

SOURCE Bitfinex