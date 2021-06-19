Bitgame Emerges as Sports Betting Platform of Choice During Euro 2020

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the whole world watches European football at its finest being played out during Euro 2020, many are looking to get even more involved in the sport. As a form of entertainment, sports betting has evolved in recent years to be more digitally accessible and engaging. Bitgame is a world-class sports-betting platform that incorporates a number of years of experience in the field, with innovative practices such as accepting cryptocurrency. Already this year, many Bitgame users are winning big on Euro 2020.

To celebrate Euro 2020, Bitgame is organizing a cash prize giveaway event for a number of lucky participants. Bitgame users can bet on any Euro 2020 match using accepted cryptocurrencies and send a screenshot of their record to the official telegram group after the match has ended to gain generous USDT cash prizes.

Digital Sports Betting Is on the Rise.

A step away from brick-and-mortar betting shops, online entertainment platforms provide an increased level of convenience, ease, and anonymity for people looking to be more involved in sports. With simple and interactive functionality, players are able to win more without leaving their chairs, meaning more and more people are turning to online sports betting.

Esports, especially, have popularized the idea of online gaming with viewers streaming in from all corners of the globe to support their favorite teams. As the tournaments are online, so, too, is the betting scene, and with the whole industry set to exceed $1.5 billion in valuation in 2021, there is a lot to play for.

Also emerging as an online phenomenon, the popularity of blockchain-powered cryptocurrencies is becoming increasingly prevalent with more and more retailers accepting them and recognizing their value. By transcending national boundaries, cryptocurrencies enable users from anywhere in the world to access online services. With built-in "trustless" attributes, cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly safe and secure to use, and in being virtual, these assets are being regarded as the "internet of money", with their usage and acceptance only expected to increase.

Bitgame Is Emerging

Noticing these growing trends, Bitgame is poised to lead the industry in bridging cryptocurrency with sports betting. The Bitgame platform now supports over 20 different currencies and allows users to bet on: football, tennis, basketball, baseball, League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota 2, Kings of Glory, American football, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, StarCraft II, StarCraft: BroodWar, Warcraft 3, and thousands of casino games. With over 10 years of experience in sports betting, Bitgame has better odds than other platforms whilst also being safe and secure, providing a great all-around entertainment experience.

A prominent feature of Bitgame is the Lucky Token (LUT) which is native to the platform and can be used to bet on sports matches. Users on Bitgame can earn different amounts of LUT by just playing casino games and using the platform. LUT can be traded amongst users for other cryptocurrencies and holders can share in the platform's profits through the distribution and sharing mechanism. In the future, LUT will also be listed on third-party exchanges with the aim of being recognized as the sports betting token of choice for cryptocurrency users.

Betting on Bitgame is currently supported by Tron with plans to include BSC and Ethereum support coming soon. Being a decentralized chain-agnostic platform will allow more users to access Bitgame and provide added levels of security. To use Bitgame, users only need to connect a TRX-compliant wallet and there is no need for registration or KYC.

With the all-new-look website already online, Bitgame is ramping up events to further drive user acquisition. The current main promotional event is the Euro 2020 Betting Competition, where users can win USDT cash prizes whilst the tournament lasts. Also, Bitgame gifts an extra 35% bonus on each users' first deposit, as well as earning up to 35% commission on successful referrals. Expert speculators who win five bets in a row can win an extra $50 USDT, and unlikely players can receive some of their losses back due to the Stress-Free, Coin "Insurance" event.

With Euro 2020 starting to heat up, the winnings are flying on Bitgame, so be sure to head over and get in on the action. And remember, due to the platform's unique token structure, win or lose, all users gain LUT and can share in the profits together.

Website: https://www.bitgame.com/?trackCode=NB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitgameGlobal

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BitgameGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitgame_EN

Email: business@bitgame.com

Related Images

bitgame.jpg

Bitgame

Bitgame

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitgame-emerges-as-sports-betting-platform-of-choice-during-euro-2020-301315917.html

SOURCE Bitgame