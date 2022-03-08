Bitget Announces Entry into GameFi Metaverse with Karmaverse Partnership

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global derivatives exchange Bitget has announced the listing of Karmaverse, a GameFi and SocialFi metaverse on its launchpad. The partnership will include raising $100,000 in KNOT, the native token of the blockchain ecosystem.

Bitget Launchpad supports the blockchain ecosystem by offering seamless access to crypto projects that are still in their initial phases of development. The launchpad provides a platform to hold and trade assets to win featured project tokens. This provides a global reach to projects and audited investment opportunities for users.

"GameFi and Metaverse projects have the potential to hit mainstream audiences just like NFTs. Research suggests that revenue from crypto gaming or GameFi can grow to $400 billion in 2025, this gives an upper hand to projects building early," said Sandra Lou, CEO at Bitget.

"Karmaverse is a strong example of a high potential metaverse that can deliver what it promises. At Bitget our mission is to support and grow with such emerging technology based ecosystems that contribute to crypto's overall adoption," she added.

The project will host multiple metaverses such as Karmaverse Zombie, Fantasy World, Old West, Cyberpunk and more, for crypto gamers to explore play-to-earn - a crypto gaming concept to earn tokens with real value.

Created by the team behind "King of Avalon" and "Guns of Glory", two of the top 10 SLG games in mobile gaming history, each universe within the Karmaverse has its own complete game world, with a unique art style, history, narrative, characters, music, and maps.

The GameFi metaverse has officially closed its private seed round, with investments totalling over $8 million from top blockchain gaming and Web3 leaders such as A&T Capital, Foresight Ventures, Polygon Studios, and more.

For more information, please visit our official announcement ( https://bitget.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4641719556377-Bitget-Launchpad-Coming-Soon-Karmaverse-KNOT- ) or karmaverse.io/ .

About Bitget

Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange established in July 2018. Serving more than 2 million customers in 48 countries, Bitget aims to contribute to the adoption of decentralised finance on a global scale. Since its launch, Bitget has become the world's largest crypto copy trading platform, through the gaining popularity of its flagship One-Click Copy Trade products. According to CoinmarketCap, Bitget was ranked third globally, in terms of its derivatives volume as of January 2022. Adhering closely to our mission of Better Trading Better Life, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to our users around the world. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major's official eSport crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with leading Russian eSports organisation Team Spirit and Turkey's leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray were also announced in early 2022.

For more details about Bitget, please visit bitget.com .

