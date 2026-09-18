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18.09.2026 20:59:49

BitGo Holdings Appoints Alex Rozman As Chief Compliance Officer

(RTTNews) - BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO), the digital asset infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Alex Rozman as Chief Compliance Officer, effective September 21. In this role, Rozman will oversee BitGo's enterprise-wide compliance and financial crime programs, leading engagement with regulators, examiners, and banking authorities across BitGo's legal entities globally.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 8.06 percent up at $7.30.

Rozman is an experienced risk, legal, and compliance executive with more than 25 years of experience in AML and sanctions compliance across banking, financial markets, and digital assets.

He joins BitGo from Exodus Movement, where he has served as Chief Compliance Officer since May 2024. He previously held compliance leadership roles at Polygon Technology and CLS Bank International and provided AML advisory services at Deloitte and Navigant Consulting. He also serves on the AIBACP board and previously served on the CFP Board, where he chaired the Audit & Risk Committee.

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BitGo Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 7,49 10,80% BitGo Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

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