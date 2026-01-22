BitGo a Aktie

BitGo a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41MPT / ISIN: US0919471013

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 07:59:30

BitGo Holdings Prices IPO Of About 11.82 Mln Class A Shares At $18.00/shr

(RTTNews) - BitGo Holdings Inc., the digital asset infrastructure company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 11.82 million shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share.

The offering consists of 11,026,365 shares of Class A common stock being offered by BitGo and 795,230 shares of Class A common stock being offered by certain existing stockholders of BitGo. BitGo will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders in connection with the offering.

In connection with the offering, BitGo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,770,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 22, 2026 under the ticker symbol "BTGO" and the offering is expected to close on January 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BitGo Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu BitGo Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BitGo Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 18,49 -17,57% BitGo Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen