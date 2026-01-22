BitGo a Aktie
WKN DE: A41MPT / ISIN: US0919471013
|
22.01.2026 07:59:30
BitGo Holdings Prices IPO Of About 11.82 Mln Class A Shares At $18.00/shr
(RTTNews) - BitGo Holdings Inc., the digital asset infrastructure company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 11.82 million shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share.
The offering consists of 11,026,365 shares of Class A common stock being offered by BitGo and 795,230 shares of Class A common stock being offered by certain existing stockholders of BitGo. BitGo will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders in connection with the offering.
In connection with the offering, BitGo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,770,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 22, 2026 under the ticker symbol "BTGO" and the offering is expected to close on January 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
