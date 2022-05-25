Bitly Announces Leadership and Marketing Team Expansion During Time of Rapid Growth

Investment in Key Areas - DE&I, Talent Acquisition and Product Marketing - Support Global Acceleration

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc ., the world's leading connections platform, announced today the expansion of its leadership and product teams with the appointments of Jackie Cureton as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), Danielle Rutigliano as Vice President of Talent Acquisition, and Helena Fowler as Senior Director of Product Marketing. The new leadership hires will support the company as it scales globally and are the first significant additions to Bitly's team since the company's recent acquisition of Egoditor GmbH and its flagship site QR Code Generator, the world's leading QR code platform.

"Investing in these critical areas is key to Bitly's expansion as we grow our global SaaS footprint within three major market categories - QR Codes, link-in-bio and link management," said Toby Gabriner, CEO of Bitly." Jackie, Danielle and Helena's skill-sets in their respective areas of expertise will be invaluable as we rapidly scale and enter this new phase of growth."

Supporting Bitly's commitment to building a globally diverse and inclusive corporate culture, Jackie Cureton brings Bitly over 15 years of expertise and a wealth of knowledge in diversity and inclusion, human capital management, organizational effectiveness and team building. Prior to Bitly, she served as a Management Consultant and DE&I practice leader at Deloitte Consulting. In her role at Bitly, she will lead DE&I strategy and initiatives, work closely with Bitly's leadership and stakeholders, and build on on-going DE&I initiatives, including the launch of multiple employee resource groups focused on equity, inclusion and allyship and Spotlight on Inclusion, a program that provides Bitly's platform free of charge to non-profit organizations who are working towards DE&I.

Prior to joining Bitly, Danielle Rutigliano served in several human resource leadership positions, most recently at Vice Media, as Global Head of Talent Management, and Fleishman Hillard, as Senior Vice President of Talent Development. At Bitly, she will lead the company's talent acquisition strategy; drive Bitly's headcount growth over the next several quarters (and beyond); develop and implement operational excellence; establish innovative and efficient processes as Bitly scales; build a high-engagement culture in a people centric environment; and establish metrics that drive excellent business and people outcomes.

With over a decade of SaaS product marketing and strategy experience, Helena Fowler spent the last six years at Rodan + Fields leading technology product marketing, product strategy and change leadership as the functional Head of Product Marketing. Prior to that, she spent five years working with technology leaders, NETGEAR and Avaya, to lead product marketing and enablement within their markets. In her new role, she will lead, manage, and own Bitly's product marketing strategy and execution, and partner with internal product management, customer success and sales teams to define market requirements, develop positioning and packaging, and create a repeatable go-to-market process.

As an established brand and leading SaaS platform with more than 5 million monthly active users and over 380,000 global customers, Bitly is an industry expert and critical platform used by companies like ESPN, Disney and Buzzfeed to engage their customers and deliver content and experiences. Its recent acquisition of Egoditor GmbH, the world's leading QR code platform, including their flagship site QR Code Generator, has established Bitly as the clear category leader in two high growth markets — link management and QR code generation.

Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online to connect with key audiences and ignite action. Bitly's all-in-one Customer Connections Platform empowers more than 5 million monthly active users and over 380,000 customers globally - people, influencers, brands, and businesses of every size - to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as a trusted platform for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. For more on Bitly, visit https://bitly.com/ .

