Bitmine Uplists To NYSE; Expands Share Buyback Program To $4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR), a Bitcoin and Ethereum network company, on Thursday announced its successful uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange, with its shares set to begin trading at market open on April 9, 2026, under the ticker symbol "BMNR."

The company said it transitioned from NYSE American, where its stock ceased trading at the close on April 8.

"With its focus on advancing the Ethereum ecosystem, Bitmine is a strong addition to the NYSE community," said Chris Taylor, NYSE Group Chief Development Officer.

Additionally, the company's board has approved an expansion of its 2025 share repurchase program, increasing the authorization to $4 billion from $1 billion.

"Bitmine's expanded $4 billion buyback reflects our commitment to shareholders," stated Lee. "There may be a time in the future when Bitmine shares are trading below intrinsic value, and the Company wants to be in a position to accretively retire common shares."