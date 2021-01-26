Bitmovin Wins Emmy® Award for Innovations in Online Broadcasting

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmovin, a global leader in online streaming video technology, today announced it has been honored with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Through its submission, Bitmovin demonstrated how its use of machine-learning and optimization techniques have contributed to the "Development of Massive Processing Optimized Compression Technologies."

Bitmovin's Innovation Impacts the Industry

Since the invention of television broadcasting in the 1900s, the broadcasting industry has always sought innovative technology that can improve the viewing experience for users. Over the years and with the introduction of over-the-top streaming services, the bar keeps rising as the industry continues to pack more visual quality into fixed spectrum and bandwidth allocations. Bitmovin continues to be a leader in the research and development of actual perceptual quality metrics standards. The metrics are used to emulate the human perceptual system and leverage the information to maximize the efficiency of video encoding parameters. Bitmovin customers such as the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Hulu Japan, are actively working to implement perceptual quality metrics with the Bitmovin Encoder product and its per-title encoding capabilities.

Another key area where Bitmovin has played a significant role is in the use of massive parallel encoding to enhance encoding speeds. Bitmovin's DNA and its origin story came from its founders' contributions to the development of the ISO/IEC MPEG Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) standard, which today is used by most streaming services worldwide. Thus, the Bitmovin Encoding product has been created with segmented processing in mind which allows for massive parallel processing to accelerate encoding speeds across all available cloud infrastructure while maintaining the highest quality in the market and minimizing bitrate. With this technology, media and entertainment companies such as BBC, National Rugby League (NRL) Australia, and Globo Brazil are able to reduce the encoding time of their content from hours to minutes and reducing delivery costs by up to 50 percent.

"Bitmovin is extremely honored to receive an Emmy® Award for our technical contributions to the booming area of online video streaming," said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder Bitmovin. "Since we founded Bitmovin, our mission has been to help the transformation of video consumption towards online streaming using technology, and in particular improve the industry's viewing experience with the most advanced encoding technology developed by our R&D team. The Emmy® award validates our tireless efforts to optimize workflows and deliver the highest-quality streaming video across all devices."

"The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come," said Adam Sharp, CEO & President, NATAS. "We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology, and excitement in the future of television can be found."

About Bitmovin

Bitmovin is an award-winning leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and all major developments in the digital video streaming industry. Bitmovin built the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available with unparalleled device reach, ease of integration, and world-class customer support. Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, reduced time-to-market, and the best viewer experience possible.

Bitmovin is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has domestic offices in Chicago, Denver, and New York; and internationally in Vienna, Klagenfurt, London, Hong Kong, and Sao Paulo. The company has over 400 customers across the globe including ClassPass, BBC, fuboTV, Hulu Japan, HBO Latin America, and Discovery. Bitmovin has also won awards from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and Streaming Media Europe Reader's Choice Award.

About NATAS

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent such an extensive improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television. A committee of highly qualified engineers working in television considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

